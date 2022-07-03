Director Vishnu G Raghav's Malayalam courtroom drama Vaashi, featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, will release on the OTT platform Netflix on July 17. The film was released in theatres on June 17. Netflix made the announcement on its Twitter timeline. It said: "A judgment with two verdicts. One, of the case and one of a relationship. Vaashi is coming to Netflix on the 17th of July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada!" Vaashi Song Rithuragam: Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh’s Adorable Chemistry in This Romantic Ballad Owns the Show (Watch Video).

Both Keerthy and Tovino play lawyers in the film. While Keerthy plays a Hindu girl, Madhavi, Tovino plays a Christian character called Ebin Mathew. Both fall in love and get married. Life seems to be going on well until a particular rape case has them appearing on opposite sides and both are determined to win it. Vaashi Movie Review: Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens!

The film, which has been produced by Keerthy Suresh's dad G. Suresh Kumar, has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Kailas. Background score for the film is by Yakson and Neha and art is by Sabu Mohan.

