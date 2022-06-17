Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh paired up for the first time and fans have lauded their onscreen paring in this courtroom drama titled Vaashi. The Malayalam film released in theatres today and many have given a thumbs up for this Vishnu Raghav directorial. The film revolves around two advocates, whose friendly relationship gets strained, when they have to be on opposing sides of a case and are determined to win the legal battle. Vaashi Trailer: It’s Tovino Thomas vs Keerthy Suresh as Lawyers in This Malayalam Courtroom Drama (Watch Video).

Unusual Courtroom Drama

#Vaashi A different kindaa Court room Drama . Well Scripted & Shoted Good performance by Both @ttovino - @KeerthyOfficial 👌💥 Cinematography & Music was good Duration is the Big plus , No lags Btw Rating : 3/5 — Sathish Tp (@Sathish_Tp_) June 17, 2022

Loved The Lead Pair

I found Tovino's onscreen chemistry with Keerthy much better than the one he had with all his other female leads so far, and it helps #Vaashi to a considerable extent. pic.twitter.com/tRHNe8waIV — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) June 17, 2022

Relevant Subject

Watched #Vaashi Family - Court Room Drama Good & relevant subject, But the script is not upto the mark. Making, Perfomances and everything felt as average. 3/5 pic.twitter.com/pljxGkp7PN — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) June 17, 2022

A Good Family Film

Appealing To All Kinds Of Audience 🤞 Guys Don't Believe In -Ve Reviews, Just Haters Are Doing There Job 😂 Go & Watch This Refreshing Pair Near Your Theatre 💆‍♂️🔥#Vaashi #KeerthySuresh #TovinaThomas pic.twitter.com/7pps3tpQrZ — Vikram💘Keerthy (@Keerthy_ian) June 17, 2022

Well-Written Film

#Vaashi : Good Attempt 👍 A Fine & Satisfying Court Room Drama Worth For Watch 😘 Nicely Written, 👍 Made, 💪 & Delivered 🙏 Tail End Deserves An Applause 👏👏#SK #SKreviews 😎 #VaashiMovie 💪#TovinoThomas 😘 #KeerthySuresh 😍 — SK Reviews (@SK_SHA_KOLLAM) June 17, 2022

