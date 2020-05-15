Venkat Pakkar, Director Of The Tamil Movie 4G, Dies In Accident

Venkat Pakkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The year 2020 has turned to be totally shocking for the film industry. Some of the finest celebs have passed away. Today the demise of director Venkat Pakkar has left everyone in the Tamil industry shocked. Venkat Pakkar had directed the film 4G starring GV Prakash Kumar and Gayathri Suresh in the lead roles. Unfortunately, this Tamil film that began its production four years ago went unreleased. It was touted to be a romantic story with fantasy elements. Actor Michael Madhu, Sandalwood’s Popular Comedian, Dies Of Heart Attack.

Venkat Pakkar was originally known as AV Arun Prasath but as per reports, it was for the film 4G that he decided to change his name. As per a report in The Hindu (Tamil), Venkat passed away after he met with an accident. The incident took place on May 15 near Mettupalayam. The report states that the filmmaker was riding his bike and he collided with a tipper lorry and died on the spot. Venkat Pakkar has also worked as an assistant to the ace filmmaker Shankar. Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Venkat Pakkar's Demise

How cruel, unpredictable life is! Hearing that dir #VenkatPakkar / #AVArunPrasath passed away this morning. Director of #GVPrakash's #4G. unfortunate that he wouldn't be there to witness his debut film's release. I do not know him personally, but deaths like these hit you hard — Arvind Sundaram (@ArvindSundaram5) May 15, 2020

It was on May 13, popular comedian Michael Madhu of the Kannada film industry passed away after suffering from a heart attack. Bullet Prakash, Ravi Vallathol are some of the other popular actors from south who recently passed away.