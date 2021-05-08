Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can't get enough of him. The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Film Ropes In Hollywood Stunt Choreographer Andy Long.

"Just me in a tank top," he wrote as the caption. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film "Liger", co-starring Ananya Pandey. Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Happily Pose For The Shutterbugs! (View Pics).

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The film is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

