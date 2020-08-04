Malavika Mohanan is celebrating her birthday today. She is gearing up her film Master, which stars superstars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. But does the presence of these two male actors mean that the value of actress is not much in the film? Well, some people think so. On the occasion of her birthday, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a new poster, where the actress is seen with Vijay. Some die-hard and loyal fans of the actress cropped out Malavika from the poster. Yes, fans cropped out the very person for whom the poster was launched.

"Only focus is Thalaivan," one Twitter user wrote, while posting the cropped picture. Many others followed suit. Maybe not sexist, but it most definitely is rude. Well, what do you expect when film industries across India have reduced female actors to props or plot devices in India. This is exactly the kind of toxic culture you cultivate with that.

We have already seen an example of blatant sexism of Vijay fans. Earlier, when the lockdown had ensued, one artwork about Master had gone viral. The artwork presented the cast and crew of Master locked in a house. While all the male members were chilling, Malavika's cartoon was cooking.

The actress had called out the sexist artwork. "The task of a woman in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh."

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Ironically, this was the first thing that I felt on seeing that picture. Looks like #MalavikaMohanan felt it too, but then had to delete it. @Chinmayi is right. Twitter hate isn't easy, and yes, it can affect people. It's okay if she wants to stay away from it. pic.twitter.com/HMi8pso3Bw — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) April 26, 2020

The least the fans could have shown is some sensitivity on Malavika's birthday before cropping it out from her poster. Why do we continue to rub it in the faces of female artists that we, as a society and industry, only care about male superstars?

The industry can start writing better roles for actresses. Make them more than just a love interest in movies.

