Master Actress Malavika Mohanan Slams Thalapathy Vijay's Fan Club For Sharing a Misogynistic Cartoon; Deletes Tweets After Facing Online Abuse

Malavika Mohanan is all set to be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master next. The film like every other Vijay film has been getting a lot of buzz online and the South superstar's fan clubs have been making sure that even in quarantine, the film keeps trending on social media. Recently, one of Vijay's fan clubs shared an illustration of Master crew spending time during quarantine at home. The creative featured animated versions of Vijay, Malavika, Anirudh and Vijay Sethupathi among others. While Twitterati made this post viral, it was the film's lead actress Malavika who called out its misogynistic representation. Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Master to Have a pan-India Release.

In the illustration, actor Vijay's portrait is seen sitting on a sofa enjoying music while composer Anirudh is seen playing the piano while actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing a game. The only female member in the creative, Malavika is seen in the kitchen. Calling out the misrepresentation of women in this picture, Malavika had tweeted saying, "The task of a woman in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh.”

Ironically, this was the first thing that I felt on seeing that picture. Looks like #MalavikaMohanan felt it too, but then had to delete it. @Chinmayi is right. Twitter hate isn't easy, and yes, it can affect people. It's okay if she wants to stay away from it. pic.twitter.com/HMi8pso3Bw — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) April 26, 2020

A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets. https://t.co/zfdg7ZxpjG — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 26, 2020

While the actress' point was deemed to be valid by many, Malavika, unfortunately, did not get similar support from Vijay's fans who began to post abusive responses to the actress which led her to delete the post. Reacting to this incident, singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets."

After Mohanan deleted her tweet, several fans of the actress and other Twitter users came out in her support. A user wrote, "Twitter hate isn't easy, and yes, it can affect people. It's okay if she wants to stay away from it." The makers of the film neither shared the creative nor came in support of Mohanan for her tweet.