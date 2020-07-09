With many big movies making its way to OTT services for exclusive release due to the pandemic, we keep hearing about titles that could end up on digital platforms as well. There are many such films that have the potential to revive the theatres after so many months of no release at all. Vijay's Master is one of them. His movies are celebrated. His last few Diwali releases have earned extremely well. There have been murmurs that owing to cinema halls being shut, Master too could follow the OTT route. But fans can now rejoice as that might not happen at all. Producer Xavier Britto in his interview with Vikatan confirmed that Master will not get a digital release. Master Song Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay’s Chartbuster Track Crosses 60 Million Views on YouTube!

There's more. Britto also mentions that depending on the situation, Master could be a Diwali 2020 release or they will aim for Pongal 2021. But it's sure that Vijay's next film will get a theatrical release.

" #Master is a big budget movie.. It will not release in #OTT Irrespective of the delay due to #CoronavirusPandemic , it will only release in theaters.. For fans to celebrate.. It could be Diwali this year or Pongal next year.. " Producer #XavierBritto in #Vikatan — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 9, 2020

Vijay's fans have been sharing the producer's interview video on Twitter which says how happy they are...

Master was supposed to release in April but COVID-19 induced lockdown deferred it. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has Vijay Sethupathy as the main antagonist.

