M Muthaiah directorial Viruman released in cinema halls today (August 12). Since then, the Tamil film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Karthi and Aditi Shankar in key roles, the movie centers around a village man who leaves his home after knowing that his father is the reason behind his mother's suicide. Having said that, the movie has also received positive reviews. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Viruman has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Viruman Review: Karthi and Aditi Shankar's Tamil Film Garner Praises From Netizens.

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Viruman also stars Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, and Saranya Ponvannan playing key roles.

