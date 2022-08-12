Viruman starring Karthi and debutant Aditi Shankar in lead roles released today (August 12) at the theatres. The Tamil film happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 which is helmed by M Muthaiah. The story of the flick revolves around Karthi leaving his house after knowing that his father is the reason for his mother's suicide. Now, early reviews of Viruman seem decent. Check out what netizens are saying about it below. Viruman Trailer: Karthi, Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran’s Film Produced by Suriya Promises To Be a Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

'Perfect BGM'

#Viruman Review: If you want a perfect BGM for the title card intro, Yuvan Shankar Raja is the man for it 👍 A Superb BGM for a Karthi Film which can be effective only in Theatres 😁#VirumanReview #VirumanFDFS #VirumanFromToday #YuvanShankarRaja #AditiShankar pic.twitter.com/AAvez0yiiE — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 12, 2022

'Massy'

#Viruman First Half Over ... Predictable Story.. Mass Overload @Karthi_Offl Ex-spicelly Intervel Dialogue ❤️@AditiShankarofl Pair 😍@thisisysr Heroine Ku Thani bgm ethir pathen 😪..Michapadi 💥💥@dir_muthaiya Yov Mama 😍 You Beauty.. Waiting For #2ndhalf — KarmA voX Gobi🗣️ (@KarmAvoXGobi) August 12, 2022

'Good'

'Nice'

