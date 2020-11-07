Kannada actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are blessed with two lovely kids and their second child recently turned one. On October 30, 2020, Yatharv, son of the popular Sandalwood couple, celebrated his first birthday. On the occasion of Yatharv’s birthday, the couple had shared adorable pictures of their little munchkin and now here’s the glimpse from his grand bash. It was a yacht party! First birthday has to be special and parents Yash and Radhika have turned it into a memorable one. Yash and Radhika Pandit Name Their Baby Boy Yatharv, Share A Beautiful Video From The Traditional Naming Ceremony!

With family members and loved ones in presence, Yatharv Yash’s first birthday was a grand affair. A well-themed party, amazing décor, a three-tier-themed cake, away from the hustle bustle, and a fun-filled one. While sharing the video, it was captioned as, “U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday.” Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra Singing Lullaby to Her Baby Brother Is the Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

Yash And Radhika Pandit’s Son Yatharv’s First Birthday Bash

The birthday bash of Yatharav was arranged considering the safety norms owing to pandemic. On the work front, Yash will next be seen in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2, in which Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt would be seen as the antagonist.

