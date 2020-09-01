Ever since the birth of their second child, South stars Yash and Radhika Pandit are on cloud nine. It was in a private hospital in Bengaluru that the couple were blessed with a baby boy. Now, the couple has finally released a video which reveals the name of their second-born. The clip happens to be from the naming ceremony in which the family can be seen taking blessings from the god. Earlier in their social media posts, Yash and Radhika used to address their tiny tot as Yash Junior, however, now the little one has a name and it's Yatharv Yash. Janmashtami 2020: KGF Actor Yash And Radhika Pandit Share Adorable Pics Of Their Kids And Wish Fans On The Auspicious Occasion.

The meaning of their son's name is 'The One Who Completes Us'. In the video released, we can see Yash and wife Radhika dressed in traditional attires. While the actor can be seen wearing a maroon shirt and dhoti, on the other hand, Radhika looks breathtaking in a six-yard. The two kids can also be seen in the clip looking cute and how. Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra Singing Lullaby to Her Baby Brother Is the Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

Check Out The Video Below:

Earlier, a few reports stated that Yash and Radhika's son name is Ayush. However, the latter had rubbished this rumour on social media. Yatharv Yash was born in October 2019. Congratulations to the couple for finally naming their boy with quite a beautiful name. Stay tuned!

