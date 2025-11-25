The makers of director H Vinoth's action entertainer Jana Nayagan, which incidentally will be actor Vijay's last film, on Tuesday announced that well known Malaysian Tamil rappers Yogi B, Dr Burn and Emcee Jesz would perform at the 'Thalapathy Thiruvizha' - A live tribute concert which is to be held as part of the film's audio launch in Malaysia on December 27 this year. The much-awaited event is officially set to take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, marking Vijay’s return to Malaysia after three years. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay Yet To Complete Dubbing for His Farewell Film Ahead of January 2026 Release? Actor’s Fee Dispute Rumours Spark Buzz.

KVN Productions Shares Post on X - See Post

Ladies and Gentlemen, Players and Hustlers… Get ready to sing 'Tananeh tanthananeh tanthananeh tanthanah….' 😁 Welcome onboard #YogiB #DrBurn #EmceeJesz for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 🔥 📍Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia See you on Dec… pic.twitter.com/alJrdH0bjP — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 25, 2025

KVN Productions Announces ‘Jana Nayagan’ Event

On Tuesday, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote ,"Ladies and Gentlemen, Players and Hustlers… Get ready to sing 'Tananeh tanthananeh tanthananeh tanthanah….' Welcome onboard #YogiB #DrBurn #EmceeJesz for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert. Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. See you on Dec 27, 2025." The upcoming event, while generating great excitement among fans and film buffs, has also brought a tinge of sadness for those long associated with Vijay.

Producer Jagadish Palanisamy Pens Emotional Note

Jagadish Palanisamy, one of the co-producers of Jana Nayagan, who has been a close associate of Vijay for a long time, had turned emotional while announcing the date and the venue of Vijay's last film's audio launch. In fact, the producer had penned an emotional note on the occasion of announcing the last audio launch. He had said, "From the days I sat starstruck in the crowd at the 'Nanban' audio launch, to working on countless audio launches for you, and now building up to your #OneLastDance – 'Jananayagan' audio launch… this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. After three years, the moment we’ve all held so close to our hearts is finally here. For me - and for everyone else - this is more than an audio launch. It’s an emotion. Thank you, anna. Malaysia… see you soon. #JanaNayaganAudioLaunch" ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ Song Out: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ First Single Out, Fans Rejoice (Watch Video)

Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Set for Global Release

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. Significantly, Jana Nayagan marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey making this audio launch not just a celebration, but a moment in history for fans worldwide.

