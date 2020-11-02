Popular stand-up comic Jaspreet Singh has opened up on how he deals with hecklers and drunks while performing on stage. "Luckily after I had online presence, most of the people who come for live shows are fans. So if they heckle, they probably feel like adding to the show. Sometimes I get a couple of drunk people, and they yell out something to me and I just turn it into a joke and all of us have a good laugh," Jaspreet told IANS. Saqib Saleem Reveals He Is Trying to Write a Secret Set of Stand-Up Comedy Since Past Five Years but Couldn’t Complete It.

"I rarely get mean hecklers, except the one guy who started shouting because he got offended by a political joke and did not let the show go ahead. And at that point, you have to do what's best for the entire show," he added.

Jaspreet also recalled how he had to face an embarrassing moment after cracking a joke on a group of hecklers.

"I once had to get off the stage because I cracked jokes on a group of hecklers. I was an opening act, pretty new in the scene and the audience wanted to see the main act, and they kept talking while I was performing. I cracked jokes on them, other laughed and they got offended, so I had to cut short my act and walk away," Jaspreet recalled. Johny Lever Gets Nostalgic About His Early Stand-Up Comedy Days, Shares His Classic Retro Outfit From 1980 (View Pic).

Apart from this, Jaspreet also shared his process of creating funny content.

"I struggle writing fiction. Plus, your stand-up will be different from other artistes if your stories are your own. Observations overlap but stories generally get diversified, given the kind of person you are. I usually write down pointers of things I observe and things I like or hate, or just one-liners that hit my mind randomly. I rarely sit down to write a proper story unless I have 10 to 12 such small pointers. All my content starts with a single observation or a one-liner, and then I use more observations to mould it into a story," he said.

