Actor Saqib Saleem admits he is not a great writer. He says he has been trying to write a secret set for stand-up comedy over the past five years but has never been able to complete it. "For the last five years, I have been trying to write my secret set for stand-up comedy, which I have never been able to complete. It also has to do with the fact that I am not a great writer," Saqib said. 83: Saqib Saleem Opens Up About Playing Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama

The actor's interest in stand-up comedy has increased lately because of his upcoming role in "Comedy Couple", a rom-com co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad that is based in Gurgaon against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. "Over the past six months, I have been watching a lot of stand-up comedy. First I was watching it in general but then I started watching it for the film and I really enjoy it," he said. He hopes one day he will have a stand-up special on his own, as he has many stories to tell. After Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem Says Goodbye To Twitter Due To Negativity! (View Post)

"I like Zakhir Khan and Anubhav Bassi and besides them, I love the kind of stuff Vir Das does. I think his writing is solid. I also feel that the stand-up scene in the country has become better and there are a lot more talented people out there," said Saqib. Directed by Nachiket Samant, "Comedy Couple" is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. The film will drop on Zee5 soon.

