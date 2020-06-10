Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired From Vanderpump Rules Over Racism Against Faith Stowers

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vanderpump Rules has fired two more stars from the show this year. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been shown the exit gate by the makers after details about their past racist behaviour surfaced. Their former co-star Faith Stowers had accused them of misconduct. After which, the channel fired them and issued a statement that they won't be returning for future seasons. The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired from the Show After His Old Racist Tweets Resurface Online.

As the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum in the US, Faith had revealed that Stassi and Kristen called cops on her for a crime she did not comment. Both the accused have issued public apologies over the incident.

On Tuesday, Bravo, the channel on which the reality show airs, issued a statement saying, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Stassi wrote on Instagram, "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness." Stassi was also dropped by her talent management agency. The Flash Actor Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer Getting Fired From the Show For his Racist Tweets, Says He's Shocked, Saddened and Angry.

Kristen stated that their actions were not racially driven, but apologised nevertheless. "I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," she said.

This is not the first time when VanderPump Rules and the channel Bravo have allegedly fired a talent over past racist behaviour. Earlier this year, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni's contracts were also axed. A series of racist tweets that they made was discovered by the fandom. However, the channel didn't confirm the reason for their firing. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," Bravo said in an official statement, as per Variety.