Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's Firing from Vanderpump Rules, Says 'I Condemn All Forms of Racism'

The past few weeks have been difficult for the entertainment industry as actors and artists associated with TV shows are getting fired over their racist tweets. After Hartley Sawyer from CW series, The Flash was fired over his old tweets, we also heard about the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, Vanderpump from Vanderpump Rules. In relation to the same, Lisa Vanderpump has now released a statement on Instagram as she said, she condemned "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment." In her powerfully worded post, she also referenced recent tragedies including the death of George Floyd due to police violence. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Fired From Vanderpump Rules Over Racism Against Faith Stowers.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values."

Check Out Lisa Vanderpump's Post Here:

Speaking about her co-stars and employees, she wrote," I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed."The Flash Star Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired from the Show After His Old Racist Tweets Resurface Online.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doutewill not be returning to the reality series, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013 after their racist posts resurfaced online.

