Steven Spielberg delivered a blockbuster speech accepting the Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin Film Festival, reports Variety. The filmmaker said that despite directing for six decades, making Duel and Jaws felt like "last year". "I know a lot more about moviemaking than I did when I directed my first feature film at 25," Spielberg said, notes Variety. "But the anxieties and the uncertainties and the fears that tormented me as I began shooting Duel have stayed vivid for 50 years, as if no time has passed." Steven Spielberg Hugs and Thanks Tom Cruise for Saving 'Hollywood's A**' With Top Gun Maverick at Oscars 2023 Nominees Luncheon.

"And luckily for me, the electric joy I feel on the first day of work as a director is as imperishable as my fears, because there's no place more like home for me than when I'm working on a set," the auteur added. "I also feel a little alarmed to be told I've lived a lifetime because I'm not finished, I want to keep working. I want to keep learning and discovering and scaring the shit out of myself, and sometimes the shit out of you," Spielberg said, according to Variety.

Bono and Steven Spielberg at Berlin Film Festival

"I gotta get back to some of those earlier scarier movies, but that's another story for later on. As long as there's joy in it for me, and as long as my audience can find joy and other human values in my films, I'm reluctant to ever say that's a wrap." Spielberg said he wanted to break the record of Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira, who directed his last film at the age of 106, adding that he had genetics on his side as his father Arnold Spielberg lived till 103. Steven Spielberg Expresses Desire To Direct A TV Series Like Mare of Easttown.