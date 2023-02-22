#Bono Presents #StevenSpielberg With Berlin Film Festival’s Honorary https://t.co/NusGyZMlOv @U2 #U2 #Berlinale #Berlinale2023 pic.twitter.com/tmlWrH3Dwb
"I gotta get back to some of those earlier scarier movies, but that's another story for later on. As long as there's joy in it for me, and as long as my audience can find joy and other human values in my films, I'm reluctant to ever say that's a wrap." Spielberg said he wanted to break the record of Portuguese filmmaker Manoel de Oliveira, who directed his last film at the age of 106, adding that he had genetics on his side as his father Arnold Spielberg lived till 103. Steven Spielberg Expresses Desire To Direct A TV Series Like Mare of Easttown.
Talking about his autobiographical film, the multiple-Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans, according to Variety, Spielberg said it happened because "it was time to look back at my early life at the world I was born into and emerged out of so that I could make my way, make my mistakes and make my movies, and because I made my movies, I get to be in Berlin tonight accepting this overwhelming honour for lifetime achievement."
Spielberg was introduced onto the stage by U2 frontman Bono, adds Variety. "Steven Spielberg's films have touched so many hearts for so many years because each of them tells a human story," Bono said. "Every story is Steven's story, but he uses all his skills to make it your story too, our story too, my story too."
