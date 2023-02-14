At the 2023 Oscars luncheon, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg shared quite the moment when the duo ran into each other. Thanking Cruise for saving "Hollywood's a**" with Top Gun: Maverick, the director hugged the star and had a lot of kind words to share with him. Making over $1.48 billion and being the third highest grossing film at the box office post-COVID, we can see why Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the theatrical industry. Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's Film Becomes Fifth Highest Grossing Film of All Time in USA, Surpasses Black Panther.

Watch Steven Spielberg Thanking Tom Cruise:

Steven Spielberg tells Tom Cruise that “you saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” pic.twitter.com/nPWR5BqiUV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)