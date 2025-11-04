Actress Shamim Akbarali, best known for her role in the 2021 film In The Month of July, recently made a shocking claim that an autorickshaw driver assaulted her near her daughter's school in Miraroad. The disturbing incident took place on Saturday (November 1) when the accused allegedly twisted the actress’s hand in front of her five-year-old daughter. The incident happened when Shamim was returning after completing her gym session in Kanakia and had asked the autorickshaw driver to stop near her daughter’s school. However, he came frustrated and began shouting. Ashish Kapoor Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Rape Accused TV Actor to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

What Exactly Happened?

Speaking to Mid-day, Shamim Akbaralli recalled the disturbing incident and said, "I was returnig home from the gym and asked to stop outside my daughter's school. He suddenly got frustrated and began abusing me, demanding the fare immediately because he was in a hurry. I quickly picked up my daughter and got back into the same rickshaw, asking him to drop us home."

Shamim Akbarali Alleged Autorickshaw Driver Physically Assaulted Her

Shamim further said that when her daughter asked for a short ride towards the Fountain area, she told her they would take another auto for that. However, the driver suddenly got angry and physically assaulted her. She said, "Suddenly, the driver became aggressive, he turned around, grabbed my right hand, and twisted it while I was still inside the autorickshaw with my daughter."

Shamim Akbaali Reacts to the Incident on Social Media

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shamin re-shared a post about the incident and said she will always take a stand against such acts and continue to voice her opinion against wrongdoing. She wrote, "We are women, soft yet unbreakable. We will continue to stand up against injustice, even if it means standing alone. Your voice is your greatest strength, never silence it. Not taking shit from anyone in this life. Period." ‘Truth Will Prevail’: Ashish Kapoor Expresses Faith in Judicial System As He Reacts for the First Time After Arrest in Alleged Rape Case (View Post).

Shamim Akbarali’s Instagram Story

The police have registered her complaint and are investigating the matter. They are currently tracking the accused autorickshaw driver.

