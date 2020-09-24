Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in the drug case that came into light post investigation began in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Now we have pictures of Sara leaving for Mumbai from Goa, perhaps to honour the summons. The actress has been posting a few beach and travel pictures on her Instagram, although we can't be sure if these are recent pictures or not. Bollywood Drug Probe: Simone Khambatta Arrives at NCB Office, Rakul Preet Singh Likely to Join the Investigation Tomorrow

Sara can be seen waiting for her turn to go in with a mask in place. NCB launched an investigation after it got official information from the ED in which there were several chats pointing towards drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

Actress #SaraAliKhan leaves from Goa airport for Mumbai as the actress has been summoned by NCB on September 26th! pic.twitter.com/259ILKA4yA — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) September 24, 2020

PTI confirmed that Rakul Preet has acknowledged the summons sent to her, as revealed by NCB. The actress had earlier said that she hadn't received any summons, be it Mumbai or Hyderabad. NCB widened its investigation in this case after apparently many A-list Bollywood stars' names started surfacing in the investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).