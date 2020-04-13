Taher Shah Going Hollywood WIth 'Eye To Eye'? Farishta Singer Tweets and Then Deletes His Announcement About His Next Big Plan!

Taher Shah (Photo Credits: Insta)

Pakistani singer, Taher Shah is an online sensation and hardly needs any intro. His songs are all things crap, but having said that, the man has a huge fan following of his own. While the world is under lockdown, Shah a few days ago had teased fans with his new music video, Farishta (Angel) and indeed you should not listen to it as it'll make your ears bleed. His latest melody emphasises on how children are the angels of the Earth and while that's a really good thought, sadly his song is quite the opposite. But amidst this, on April 13, 2020, the singer maybe by mistake tweeted his big Hollywood plans and later deleted it. Nope, we aren't kidding. Farishta Song: Taher Shah Goes Missing from his New Single and Honestly, That's the Good Only Thing About it (Watch Video).

Taher took to his micro-blogging site and shared a picture which was all about the philosophy behind his song 'Farishta'. However, the three long paragraph post grabbed our attention not because of the damn philosophy, but as it hinted his Hollywood debut. 'I will very soon release the new music of my upcoming 'Eye to Eye' Hollywood movie,' the last line of his post read. Umm, OKAY! While the Pakistani singer deleted the tweet, we searched the same post on Insta and found it on a fanpage. Taher Shah is Unstoppable! Pakistani Internet Sensation To Release a New Video Song Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check Out The Post By Taher Shah Below:

Talking about his now-deleted post, we wonder what made the singer press the delete button at the first place. Maybe he never wanted to reveal his upcoming Hollywood project or it can be that the tweet might be misleading? Well, the answers to the above questions can be solved by none other Taher Shah. We hope his listening. Stay tuned!