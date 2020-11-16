Vinay Singh of TopShotLife releasing new song “TERE GERHE” by Multi-Talented Singer, Lyricist, Actor, Music Director - JSL Singh and directed by “Praveen Bhat”.

“TERE GERHE” Star Cast: JSL Singh (Singer, Lyricist, Actor, Music Director), Sonakshi Sharma (Female Lead Model)

After successful release of “Ghumda Firey” Vinay Singh, the CEO and Founder of TopShotLife, is coming up with its newest Punjabi track “TERE GERHE” by JSL Singh directed by “Praveen Bhat”

Song “TERE GERHE” is romantic and fun Punjabi track with an amazing storyline which a lot of people in love will connect to and enjoy the song. Entire shoot happened in Canada and we would like to acknowledge the entire cast and crew that worked very hard to make this project happen.

Jaspal Singh, professionally known as JSL Singh, is an Indian music director and singer from New Delhi, India. He is best known for his popular cover version of "Kolaveri Di" titled "Kolaveri Punjabified", as well as producing hit tracks such as, 'Diljit Dosanjh "Fan Bhagat Singh Da" "Miss Lonely" "ELTT - The Judai Song" Jasmit's "Jugni Furr", Sukhdeep Grewal's "Loongi" and his superhits "Kudi Tu Pataka" & "Goal" featuring various TOP singers like Ammy Virk, Ranjit Bawa, Hardy Sandhu, Girik Aman, Jassi Gill, A-Kay & Himself. JSL's production style has been described as western, club oriented, catchy, folk and melodic. He is mostly popular for the fusion of Folk South Asian songs with his own taste of Western Music. He is also the Music Director of Punjabi Movies like Bikkar Bai Sentimental & Mukhtiar Chadha

Vinay Singh of TopShotLife, an emerging name in the music industry, he established TopShotLife with the mission to recognize and sign promising new talents and provide them with the resources and collaborations in the music industry to help release their music. Vinay Singh's workmanship as a Label producer became evident after the success of his music videos. Vinay Singh has delivered successful hits one after the other with ‘Nightmare- by Vamsi Kalakuntla’, ‘Cute Smile- by Nitin Kumar’ and ‘Instagram Model 2.0- by Vamsi Kalakuntla’ and ‘Kangna- by Rishabh Chaturvedi’, ‘Ghumda Firey by Ady’.

Vinay Singh is continuously signing with new and established talented artists from India and USA to bring diverse and quality music for the masses. JSL Singh will be the latest addition to TopShotLife label and is a well-known singer, lyricist and music composer. Vinay Singh of TopShotLife is thrilled to announce his next release TERE GERHE by JSL. We are excited and ready to entertain our audience with TERE GERHE, which is set to release on Nov 18, 2020.”

When asked about the future projects, Vinay briefly described “We have signed a bunch of known promising artists and fresh talents. To name a few-, Udit Sehgal, Vanit Bakshi, Udit Saxena, Jahanvi Sangha and so on. With every project, we strive to deliver higher quality and promise to keep entertaining our fans.” Vinay Singh and his core team – Neha Tandon (Creative Director- PR & Marketing), Manish Shirsikar (VP- Sales & Operations), and Aditya Singh Bhadoria (MD India Operations),work non-stop to ensure artist development and global success with the strategic planning and diligence. Vinay and his team are redefining the record label ideology and raising the bar for new talents in the music industry.

