Ryan Murphy is quite a hit on Netflix. He scored praises with the series, Hollywood, exposing the best-kept secrets of the glamour world. The trailer for Ratched has also left everyone waiting for it. Now, make way for The Boys In The Band. Murphy has produced this film, based on a broadway play of the same name, and it is going to be the most fabulous thing you'd see in a while. Firstly, the movie has a starry ensemble featuring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. Take a breath and read the names again. All the actors who played the role on Broadway are returning for the film. Ratched Trailer: Sarah Paulson Flies Over The Cuckoo's Nest In This Gripping Ryan Murphy Thriller For Netflix (Watch Video).

The Boys In The Band doesn't just look glamourous because of the cast. Director Joe Mantello's treatment seems fresh, despite the fact that the plot is set in 1968. The production design is brilliant. The background score will impress you. Interestingly, all the gay characters are played by gay actors.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, The Boys in the Band follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City - only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down." Ryan Murphy Reveals That He Signed Jim Parsons For Hollywood So That He Could Leave Sheldon Behind.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Boys in the Band Here:

In 1968, even New York was not the best place to be a homosexual man. It will be interesting to see who these men navigate relationships and partying over the course of one fabulous night. The Boys In The Band will premiere on September 30.

