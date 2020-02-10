Valentine's Day 2020: From Ed Sheeran's Perfect to Taylor Swift's Lover, Here Are Romantic English Songs That Need to Be on Your V-Day Playlist (Watch Videos)

Romantic English Songs (Photo Credits: Twitter/Pintrest)

Valentine's Week 2020 is here and we bet you have already kicked off the celebrations with Chocolate day, Teddy day, Propose day and so on. Valentine's Day 2020 is all set to be celebrated on Friday, February 14 and it's that time of the year again when everything is about love and the celebration of it. Whether you are committed or not, it's a good time to celebrate the special day by treating yourselves and your loved ones with some amazing gifts. If you are not the expressive type, we know how to make your task of letting someone in on your feelings in a much more easier manner. Why not make them a mixtape? Trust us, they never go out of fashion. Happy Rose Day 2020 Songs: Best Romantic Bollywood Tracks to Dedicate to Your Bae During This Mushy Valentine Week! (Watch Videos).

If you're planning to make a mixtape of some of the most romantic songs that convey your feelings just right, fear not, we are here to give you some tips on what songs you can choose as a part of your Valentine's day playlist. It's good to have a mix of some new-age Ed Sheeran and some classics such as that of Frank Sinatra. After all, what romantic playlist is complete without "The Way You Look Tonight" on it? Check out this list of songs that are perfect for your Valentine's playlist!

Perfect

Ed Sheeran's gorgeous number is actually quite 'perfect' to set the mood for some romantic time. The slow number can also be helpful if you plan to have a slow dance with your partner.

Lover

Another song that is perfect for you to help convey your feelings to your partner is Taylor Swift's "Lover". The song has a beautiful, dreamy quality to it which makes for a perfect celebration of love and relationships. Just like the couple in a snow globe, you can celebrate your Valentine's Day with this number.

3. The Way You Look Tonight

Frank Sinatra sure knew how to make a girl blush and he did it with the most beautiful number ever. "The Way You Look Tonight" is a romantic song like no other. The song is upbeat and dancy in an old-school way and that's its true charm.

4. You're Still The One

Shania Twain's famed track "You're Still The One" is one song that doesn't age thanks to the beautiful emotions that it brings. This is the perfect song to let someone know they're irreplaceable in your life. Romantic Songs For Valentine's Day 2020: These Melodious Bollywood Numbers Are Perfect to Set The Mood For Love (Watch Videos).

5. A Thousand Years

We bet this song will definitely find its way on your Valentine's playlist given that it is one of the most romantic tracks that has released in the past decade. The lyrics are too beautiful to miss and perfect to dedicate to your Valentine.

6. You've Got The Love

This song has been a popular choice for sitcoms when it comes to their love stories and from Serena and Dan's wedding in Gossip Girl to Sex and the City. The song has had many versions to Candi Staton's original and we surely love the one by Florence + The Machine's version of it.

We hope you enjoyed these romantic numbers and include them in your Valentine's day playlist as you spend a lovely time with your significant others!