Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho on Colors is high on drama. The show stars Tanvi Malhara, Kunal Jaisingh and Abhishek Malik in pivotal roles. The current track revolves around how Katha has a strong hunch that Yuvraj is none other than Rahul. She finds it hard to believe that he is Kabir’s brother. When Yuvraj and Katha come face to face, Yuvraj tells Katha to forgive him for his mistakes and start things on a lean state. Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara Roped In for Colors TV’s Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The upcoming drama will take the storyline on an all new level as Katha will tell Yuvraj that he has committed some grave mistakes and yet he is misbehaving. She will tell him all what she has done for him like cooking for him, crying with him despite knowing that he was cooking up a story among many other things. She will call him Rahul too and will ask him to admit that he is not Yuvraj but Rahul. She will tell Yuvraj that she knows his truth and that he should come out in the open. However, Yuvraj will blatantly deny everything and will tell her that he has no idea who Rahul is and that she should stop calling him that! Sonu Sood's New Show ‘Kuberan’s House’ To Premiere Soon On Colors TV.

How will Katha expose Yuvraj? Let’s wait and watch! The show is produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. Stay tuned and keep reading LatestLY for more updates and news on your favourite television shows and your most loved celebrities!

