Did Sanjeeda Shaikh Not Inform Aamir Ali About Ending Things Between Them Before Moving to Her Mother’s Place? Find Out

Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali (Photo Credits: Insta)

Looks like 2020 is really a bad year. As right from coronavirus to breakup news of many stars from the showbiz, all things negative is pouring in. Recently, Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar and Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi calling off their relationships had made headlines and now we hear something about Telly couple, Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali who are rumoured to part ways long back. Well, as per a latest update on SpotBoye, it says that it was Sanjeeda who said goodbye to Aamir and went to her 'maayka' with ain aim to end their relationship. JUST IN: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh Have A 4 Month Old Daughter! Sanjeeda REACTS With A Cryptic Post? (View Pic).

The report further elaborates that Sanjeeda had told Aamir that she is visiting her mom and never returned back. While Aamir thought that Sanjeeda is not coming back to their house as she might be staying at her mom's. However, the girl had some other thought on the mind and it was after a while when she informed Ali that it's over between the two. If the above report is true is any sense then ofcourse it's Sanjeeda who walked out from the lovely paradise. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report (Deets Inside).

The report also states that the TV stars have yet not gone the court way and filed a divorce but will mostly be doing the same after the nationwide lockdown comes to an end. Earlier a reliable source had told the same entertainment portal that the two are not staying together anymore. "Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since some time. They are having issues. The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over time. Also, life on social media is far from reality," the source had informed.

For the unaware, Aamir and Sanjeeda are popular faces from the world of glamour and have also won Nach Baliye 3. The lovebirds got hitched on March 2, 2012, after 7 years of courtship. Stay tuned!