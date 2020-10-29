Bobby Deol is having a great digital run with back to back releases. First Aashram on MX Player and then Class Of 83 on Netflix. His dhongi Baba avatar in Aashram has both pleased and displeased fans on social media. Such was the displeasure that Prakash Jha had to issue a disclaimer that the protagonist is a fictional one. He had promised that the sequel will expose his misdoings in a big way. The trailer of the sequel named Aashram Chapter 2 - The Dark Side is here and it seems walls are closing in on Nirala Baba as many gang up to expose him. Aashram Review: Bobby Deol’s Series Is a Diligently Done Expose on Fake Godmen That Loses Out on Its Execution

It does take time to see Bobby Deol as a baba. He has always played urban roles with style and finesse. So the whole first season goes in adjusting ourselves to the new Deol. The trailer of the sequel promises some good moments of the actor but it seems the adjustment bit will continue here too.

The ending of the first season can be termed a cliffhanger but we found it a tad bit abrupt. Although it was a faithful rendition of the greed and treachery of a Baba, it did have faulty execution. Hopefully, the sequel will be better.

