Actress Tina Philip Postpones Wedding With Actor Nikhil Sharma Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Nikhil Sharma and Tina Philip Postpone Wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Tina Philip, who was all set to tie the knot with actor Nikhil Sharma in the month of April and was also preparing with fervour for her big day, has taken the decision to postpone her marriage in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has India and the world in a tight grip. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Tina revealed that not only her relatives and friends but her parents too are on lockdown in the UK and hence both she and Nikhil had mutually decided to postpone their nuptials to a much lesser riskier time. Kamya Punjabi Gives Us an Unseen Tour of Her Wedding Festivities and It’s Magical and How (View Pics).

"We were planning to have two weddings — a Christian wedding in Mumbai on April 4 and a Hindu wedding in Haridwar at a later date. My relatives from the UK, US and the Middle East were supposed to attend the wedding. However, we have postponed both the ceremonies now. I have heard of some couples getting married with just their parents in attendance, and postponing the celebrations to a later date. Unfortunately, we can’t even do that as my parents are in the UK and will not able to fly to India," revealed Tina.

She also revealed that despite having made advance bookings at hotels for the guests, the managers have been considerate enough to make adjustments."We had booked the venue and hotel rooms for our guests coming from out of the city. Fortunately, most organisers have agreed to work things out whenever we plan another date." Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Hitched in November 2020?.

I was eagerly waiting for my big day; Nikhil and I were looking forward to it. We waited for eight months after our engagement as we wanted to have enough time to plan the wedding perfectly. I was also looking forward to meeting my parents, extended family and friends under one roof. I feel bad about the losses they would have incurred with so many cancellations of flight tickets," said Tina ruefully.

Tina, who was pretty excited for her big day like every bride, had planned an environment-friendly theme and also decided to go paperless for her wedding decorations. In an earlier chat, she revealed, "We have designed E-Invites for our guests and wish to go paperless keeping in mind the environment theme. The card is specially designed so that minute details of the wedding are included." Well, even though difficult, this step on the part of the couple was a very sensible one.