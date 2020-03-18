Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Hitched in November 2020?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo has made joint appearances for numerous occasions. But they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Pics of Natasha spending time with Varun’s family and pals have often hit the internet, yet these lovebirds have never opened up about their love saga. Fans of Varun and Natasha are eagerly waiting to hear an official update regarding their wedding plans, but looks like these fans will have to wait a little longer. Since a long time there have been reports doing rounds that Varun and Natasha will have a summer wedding, but as per the latest update, the couple might postpone their wedding date to November 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a Summer Wedding in May 2020?

The buzz was Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are planning to tie the knot in May 2020. Yes, the two were planning for a summer wedding. But looks like there would be a change in it. Regarding the couple’s wedding, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Have Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Decided to Postpone Their Summer Wedding?

Again, there have been no official announcement by the couple or their respective family members. Another Bollywood couple who have reportedly decided to push their wedding date is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The two were supposed to get hitched in mid-April. But reports suggests that they Richa and Ali might postpone their wedding plans to later this year owing to COVID-19.