Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer: Anthony Mackie Replaces Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs and He's on a Mission to Find his Lost Love (Watch Video)

While the first season of Altered Carbon received a positive response, the writer didn't have season two in mind. However, Netflix decided to renew it for season two which will see Marvel's Falcon, Anthony Mackie replacing Joel Kinnaman as Takeshi Kovacs. Season one of Altered Carbon solely revolved around Takeshi and a murder mystery which he had to solve to get his freedom in return. The next season, however, will be more personal where he returns to find his missing love. Sex Education Season 3: Netflix Renews Laurie Nunn's Hit Series For the Third Season.

The newly released trailer of the second season sees Takeshi, one brave surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, to go on a centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer. The twist in the sequel is when Takeshi's mind (in a different body) meets his original body (now with someone else's consciousness)! The plot of the series is based in future where the human race is able to transfer its consciousness into other bodies. It basically means, you cannot die and you don't have to fear death anymore. The consciousness of a brain gets stored in a stack which can be transferred from one body to another. From Watching Netflix To Eating, Things You Should Never Do In Bed For A Good Night's Sleep.

The show is totally based on the 2002 novel book by the same name by the author Richard K. Morgan and the new season will release on Netflix on February 27, 2020.