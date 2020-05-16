American Idol Renewed for Season Four by ABC Network

American Idol Judges (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Broadcasting company ABC has renewed singing reality show “American Idol” for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the current season's live finale on Sunday. The top seven going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, and Louis Knight. 911 and It’s Spin-off Series Lone Star Renewed By Fox.

According to Variety, the network did not reveal if the judges -- Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie -- along with host Ryan Seacrest, would return for the new season. Netflix Orders New Marie Kondo Series, Renews Reality Series ‘Love Is Blind’, ‘The Circle’ and ‘Rhythm + Flow’

The renewal brings the total number of seasons for the long-running show to 19 in the US, having previously aired on Fox between 2002-2016.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment.