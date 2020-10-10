Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani is pregnant. Yep, you read that right! The actress who has been winning hearts with her performance on TV took to Instagram and shared a cute video announcing her pregnancy. Anita and hubby Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child together and their excitement can be seen the clip. Earlier, there were reports that Hassanandani is preggers, and well finally she let the cat out of the bag. Anita will soon be embracing motherhood and we bet her fans would be the happiest to hear this. Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: From Stunning Sheer Sarees to All Things Bling, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Beauty Owns The 9 Yards Like Nobody Else (View Pics).

The TV star and her husband made an adorable time-lapse video on Instagram which showcases their journey from dating, their engagement phase, marriage to now the lady expecting a baby. The clip is literally the best thing you will see on the internet today. In the video, Anita also flaunts her baby bump whereas Rohit warms it up with a kiss. The actress captioned the post as, “Love you @rohitreddygoa.” Anita Hassanandani On Doing Naagin 5: 'Fortunate to Have Been A Part of Two Seasons, Would Love To Be in the Next One Too'. Check Out The Video Below: View this post on Instagram ❤️+❤️=❤️❤️❤️ Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Oct 10, 2020 at 5:24am PDT As soon as Anita shared the news on social media, many fraternity pals started pouring in congratulatory messages. Aly Goni. Saumya Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and more wished the beauty. Anita and Rohit got hitched in 2013 and now will soon become parents. Congo to the couple. Stay tuned!

