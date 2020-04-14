Anita Hassanandani Birthday Special: From Stunning Sheer Sarees to All Things Bling, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Beauty Owns The 9 Yards Like Nobody Else (View Pics)

Anita Hassanandani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Anita Hassanandani is no doubt one of the finest television actresses that we have in today's times. From playing a girl next door to a scheming vamp, Anita has done it all with impressive precision. And while her acting skills are only getting better with each project that she does, so is her styling. Anita's on and off-screen styling has always been talked about. However, ever since she starred as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Anita has given a new meaning to sarees. The pretty actress followed up her YHM stint with Naagin 3 and Naagin 4 where she was styled in sexy, trendy and pretty drapes that we couldn't get enough of. Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy Remarry On The Stage! (View Pics).

And on the eve of the actress turning 39 on April 14, 2020, here are a few drapes of the beauty that we totally love. After all, Anita does add the oomph factor to sarees.

Anita Serving the Gray extravaganza:

View this post on Instagram #shagunarora Working weekend! 🌈 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jun 8, 2019 at 1:27am PDT

Blouses with cutwork seem to be Anita's thing and the sarees that she pairs them up with always make it look beautiful. This netted gray ensemble here is a classy one right here.

The Perfect Party Combo:

A classic black and silver combination is not just good for western wear. Anita pulled off a fancy halter neck blouse with a trendy metallic saree. She kept the overall look rather simple but totally stunned in this one.

Safe is Stylish:

View this post on Instagram Yet again a killer photo shoot with @sanimohini Thank youuuuuuu A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Netted sarees are a thing and when nothing comes to rescue, it is always a saviour. Anita put together a classic netted maroon saree with a blouse with cutwork around the neck and together, they git perfectly fine.

Gray is The New Black:

Sarees in neutral shades tend to have their own charm. Anita pulled off a simple textured gray saree and ditched the earrings for a silver neckpiece to go with it.

All Things Blue:

View this post on Instagram 💙 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Feb 8, 2020 at 3:14am PST

This blue saree looks more glam because of the way Anita has pulled it off but the satin blouse, the saree, and all those accessories look every bit fashionable together.

Colour-Colour Which Colour Do You Want:

View this post on Instagram Saree for the day 🌈 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3:03am PST

You can bling up everything up and this multi-colour Saree that Anita pulled off looks glamorous and while one might think that it is a little OTT, the right accessory can tone the look down to elegant.

Sorry... Not Saree:

When you don't want to wear a saree but you still want to wear one, then a dhoti style outfit is your go-to for all occasions. Anita pulled off an orange dhoti saree with lacy border work and paired it with chandbaalis to get the perfect look. Hotness Alert! Naagin Actress Anita Hassanandani Slips Into a Hot Black Monokini for a Beach Holiday in Vietnam (View Pic).

Seeing Anita carry off each and every type of saree and blouses of all kinds, one thing is for certain, Anita has surely gotten rid of the stereotype that only bahus and mothers wear sarees. In fact, if sarees are a sex symbol today, we could very well credit the fact to our birthday girl Anita Hassanandani here! Happy Birthday, Anita.