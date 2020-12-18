Actress Ankita Lokhande was one of those people on the front alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family during their fight for justice for him. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home. And while his death became a media circus that has died down now, the void that the actor left will never be filled.

And now, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta team paid him an emotional tribute on Zee Rishety Awards. Recently, we saw how actress Usha Nadkarni broke down remembering her on-screen beta. And now, his co-star Ankita Lokhande, who was also Sushant's girlfriend for over 6 years, took to the stage to deliver an emotional message about Sushant.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

"Aaj har dil shaant hai, kyu ki har dil mein Sushant hai. Kabhi socha nahin tha, ki jisse dekh kar auron ne sapne dekhna seekha, ek dinn usse dekh paana sapna bann jayega. Sushant, aaj aap ko yaad kar raha hai, aap ke kutumb ka har rishta, kyunki aap ka aur hamara pavitra rishta nahin, amar rishta hai. Maine kabhi nahin socha tha ki yeh dinn aayega, aur main yeh sab bolungi. We miss you Sushant, we miss you." We too miss you SSR. Hope you are in a better place now@

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).