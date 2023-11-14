In today's episode of Anupamaa, Anupama and Anuj pack gifts for an orphanage together. Anu, with Anupama's guidance, writes heartfelt messages and Diwali wishes for the children. Anupama says it is important to help those in need, reminding Anu of her privileged life. Anuj readily agrees and stresses the significance of supporting others within one's means. Anupamaa November 8, 2023 Written Update: Barkha Provokes Malti Devi Against Pakhi; Anu Becomes Restless As Choti Goes Missing!

As they count the gifts together, Anuj challenges Anu to multiply five by nine, revealing her struggle with maths. Anupama encourages Anu to go to her room to write the wishes, but Malti Devi seizes the opportunity to question Anupama's understanding of Anu's studies. She suggests hiring a tutor due to the complexity of modern education.

Meanwhile, Kavya extends Chhoti Diwali wishes to Leela and Hasmukh, seeking their blessings. Toshu, Kinjal, and others join in the Diwali celebrations. Despite Leela expressing uncertainty about future Diwalis together, Vanraj touches Hasmukh and Leela's feet, spreading positivity. The family dances to the music, drawing comments from neighbours about celebrating too soon after Samar's death. Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Will Vanraj Lose His Life Following Samar’s Tragic Death?

Vanraj, unapologetically, defends the family's right to happiness, asserting that life must go on. Anuj notices Anupama creating rangoli, and they share a tender moment. At the breakfast table, Malti Devi brings up Anupama's previous day's activities, leading to a discussion about work, self-sufficiency, and the bangle incident.

Later, during the puja, Anupama and Anuj sign papers for an old age home without reading them, causing discomfort for Malti Devi. The Shahs decide to pay Anu-Anuj’s favours by money. Malti Malti Devi says Anupama is after Anuj's wealth and also accuses Shahs of eyeing on Anuj’s property.

