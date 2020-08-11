The news of Pavitra Rishta actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's break up devastated a lot of the pair's fans. After being in a relationship for close to seven years, the pair split in 2020 for reasons best known to them. However, while both have maintained their silences on the reason for them parting ways, Asha, in a recent interview revealed that both she and Rithvik had no resentment for each other after parting ways. The actress also went on to request their fans to respect their privacy. Asha Negi on Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani: 'People, Relationships Fall Apart, But Love and Compassion For The Person Never Dies'.

In a chat with India Today, "All I want to say is that we both are giving our best at whatever place or state we are in our lives right now. We both are working on ourselves and I can say for myself that I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too." Pavitra Rishta Actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways After Dating for 6 Years.

She also went on to say, "I'll always want him to succeed in life. This is a very personal thing for me but I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart."

Asha also had a request for the pair's fans, who have been very upset over news of their separation. "I will say that this is life and us actors are also human beings. I would ask our fans not to judge us and respect the decisions we take," Asha concluded and it is a pretty valid request.

