Asha Negi on Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani: 'People, Relationships Fall Apart, But Love and Compassion For The Person Never Dies'

Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were recently in the news for their break up. The pair, who met and fell in love on the sets of their Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta, parted ways after dating for almost 7 years. A source close to the couple had told a daily, "Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other." Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report (Deets Inside).

Despite the break-up rumours, both Asha and Rithvik's Instagram posts were analysed by the world, but the pair refrained to confirm or deny the news. Asha Negi's Reaction to Break-Up Rumours With Rithvik Dhanjani is 'What The F**k' (See Post)

However, in a very subtle manner, Asha Negi seemed to have confirmed the news and told Pinkvilla, Asha went on to say, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life." Asha Negi Receives Lots of Love For Her Upcoming Web Show, Baarish From Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Their Breakup Rumours (View Posts).

While her personal life might be something that she does not wish to discuss, Asha has a bright professional side to look up to. the second season of her digital debut, Baarish was recently dropped on ALTBalaji and Zee5. The actress also had her debut movie Ludo, lined up for release this year, as the makers are in talks to release it on OTT platforms.