Asha Negi Takes A Time Out From Instagram, Here's Why (Deets Inside)

Asha Negi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Asha Negi has been recently in the news for her break up with her Pavitra Rishta co-star and boyfriend of 6 years, actor Rithvik Dhanjani. However, she was also in the news for her professional commitments, Baarish 2 releasing to rave reviews. Asha has also been enjoying the on-going lockdown, or so she says. In a recent interaction with the media, she had said, "I love staying indoors. I enjoy the feeling of being home. I consider myself the luckiest in lockdown. I don’t know about others but I will miss the lockdown life." And she is taking her chill lockdown life to another level. Asha Negi on Break-Up With Rithvik Dhanjani: 'People, Relationships Fall Apart, But Love and Compassion For The Person Never Dies'.

The actress, who was recently seen in the second season of Baarish 2, has decided to step back and take a beat from social media. In fact, she announced her social media sabbatical on Instagram for a week and wants to undertake a '#socialmediadetox'. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report (Deets Inside)

Check Out Her Post Below:

Asha Negi in a recent conversation with an online portal admitted that she had indeed broken-up with her boyfriend of 6 years Rithvik Dhanjani. She said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."