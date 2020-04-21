Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram amid Breakup Rumours with Longtime GF Asha Negi

Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were dating each other since quite a long time. It was almost for more than six years since these two were in a relationship and reportedly, there have been troubles between them since the last one year. Recently, reports surfaced online citing that the two have called off their relationship. However, neither Rithvik nor Asha have confirmed about it yet. The two have neither deleted any couple pictures of them from their respective Instagram account. But Rithvik’s latest post on his Insta story has sparked the buzz if he’s confirming about his split from his long-time girlfriend, Asha Negi. Pavitra Rishta Actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways After Dating for 6 Years.

Rithvik Dhanjani shared a cryptic post on Instagram that was related to ‘unconditional love’ and ‘moving on’. One of the posts read, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love.” Another post read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.” This has raised eyebrows and fans are wondering, if they have called off their relationship forever. Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani Split Confirmed, 'Both Knew That the Relationship Was Over Long Before They Decided to Move On', Says Report.

Checkout Rithvik Dhanjani’s Posts Below:

Rithvik Dhanjani’s Posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

About their split, a source had revealed to TOI, “Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other.” There are also reports that states that Rithivik and Asha might give their relationship another chance.