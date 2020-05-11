Ashi Singh on Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do Off-Air: 'It Was Very Disheartening as I Couldn’t Even Start Shooting For It'

Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do Poster, Ashi Singh (Photo Credits: Hotstar, Instagram)

A few months back, actress Ashi Singh, who became a household name with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, had bagged the role of the female lead in Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. The actress had confirmed the news and had expressed her excitement over getting to play an interesting and head-strong character. However, her excitement has now ended for the channel has decided to axe Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. The Show began on February 10, 2020, has been axed. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh Bags The Lead Role in Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do.

Confirming the news to India Forums, Ashi revealed, "To be honest, I was not too shocked because I knew there are shows suddenly going off-air everywhere but yeah it was very disheartening as I couldn’t even start shooting for it. I was excited to work again and I liked the storyline too but unfortunately didn’t work." Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh’s Show to Return for Season 2, Confirms Channel (View Pic).

Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do child actors Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi, along with actors Rahil Asim and Shruti Seth. Ashi Singh and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka actor Rajveer Singh were all set to enter the show as the grown up child actors.

Confirming the news, the show's producer Gurodev Bhalla said, "Yes, unfortunately, it’s true but our strong association with Star team continues as we are doing a few new projects with the network. They should come out very soon." Created by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and produced & directed by Guroudev Bhalla, Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do's storyline is also based on the concepts of blind faith and Godmen, a less explored concept on Indian Television.