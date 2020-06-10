Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital Due To Financial Crunch, Denies Getting Any Monetary Support From Salman Khan (Read Details)

Ashiesh Roy, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram/Facebook)

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy recently grabbed headlines for asking monetary help from industry pals for his treatment. The actor was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for dialysis. Now, going by the latest update the television star has been discharged from the hospital, not because he is fit and fine, but due to lack of money. As per reports in SpotBoye, Ashiesh is back home and is weak. “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down," he said. Ashiesh Roy Wants To Get Discharged Due To Lack Of Money, Says 'I Can’t Continue Staying Here Even If I Were to Die Tomorrow'.

Further, he also revealed how his hospital bill was Rs 2 lakh and due to financial crunch, he had to get discharged. “I had to take discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that," he added.

Roy also denied the many reports which stated that he was helped by none other than Salman Khan. “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work," he answered. Besides this, the actor's dialysis is still on and will continue for two months more. He further stated, "My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge 2k for three hours dialysis.” Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy in ICU, Hansal Mehta Extends Financial Aid and Urges Industry Associations to Do the Same (View Tweet).

Ashiesh Roy is a well-known face from the TV space and has been working in the business from more than two decades. Over the years, he has been part of many television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Bymokesh Bakshi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby and more. Stay tuned!