Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana vs Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, Which Couple’s Music Video Poster Is Wow (Vote Now)

Fans of Indian TV are all sad, and the reason behind the same is the end of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss' 13th season. This year, the Colors show was a massive hit and also got extended for more than four months. Having said that, the reality series this year also flashed some amazing bonds between the contestants. But out of all, it was Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's chemistry which entertained fans. Out of the house now, the above mentioned BB 13 inmates are all set to feature in a music video. Yep, we know that this piece of news is old, but hey we are not serving you the regular, as this is a comparison article. Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic).

It was a few days back, the first look posters of PaHira and AsiManshi's musical treat was out and must say all of them looked quite appealing on the same. And now, let's dig in deeper and try to understand which one will be a hit among the two. First things first, it's Asim and Himanshi's poster which is all fashionable and gives quite a sassy vibe whereas Paras and Mahira's one seems to be more inclined towards the romantic side. PaHira's music song is titled as Baarish. All in all, if we compare the two it looks more of an attitude-filled poster vs a pyaar-bhara one. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Music Video 'Baarish' Poster Out Now, And 'PaHira' Look Absolutely In Love.

Check Out AsiManshi's Poster Below:

Here's PaHira's Poster:

Also, the Baarish poster gives us an Aashiqui 2 vibes and seems like a done and dusted concept whereas Asim and Himanshi's poster makes us curious. All that being said, we want you to tell us who among the two is your favourite? Vote for the one you liked the most by clicking below:

Which One Is Your Favourite Poster? #AsiManshi #PaHira

Meanwhile, apart from this Asim is also starring in another music video with Bollywood babe, Jacqueline Fernandez which is expected to release on Holi 2020. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the same!