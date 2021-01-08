Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor who recently created quite a lot of buzz online for her weight loss transformation and a moving post about the same has once again grabbed eyeballs. This time the actress shared a single picture of herself resting by the pool in a bikini and internet is loving this visual treat. Fans of the babe have been dropping positive comments on her alluring post and we are loving this. Having said that, this is not the first time she has updated an alluring photo of hers, as she has earlier also flashed the hot bod. Avika Gor aka Anandi of Balika Vadhu Confirms Dating Roadies Fame Milind Chandwani (View Post).

While the web is currently crushing over Avika's latest bikini photo, we thought of flashing some of the other LIT pics from her gram. Be it a six-yard, western outfit to even a sassy look, there are many pics of Gor in which she looks perfect. Incase, you have not visited her Instagram before, fret not, as we've got you covered. So, without further ado, let's get started. Check out the photos below. Avika Gor Birthday Special: Ethnic to Contemporary, This Balika Vadhu Actress' Style Is Chic All the Way (View Pics).

Soaking In The Sun In A Blue BIKINI!

A Daring Look That Can Kill Many Dils!

Flaunt That Body Like There's No Tomorrow!

Casually Yours!

Did Someone Say HOT Couture?

Simplicity Rocks!

Drape It Like A Millenial!

Avika Looks Pretty In Ethnic Wear!

Some time back, Avika had shared her heart out on Insta and talked about insecurities and weight issues. She mentioned how once she was left into tears after seeing herself in the mirror. This particular post of the actress garnered mixed reviews. Meanwhile, it's official that Gor is dating Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani. Stay tuned!

