Namish Taneja-Meera Desothale's Vidya Goes Off-Air, While Actors Say They Expected This Move, Producer Mahesh Pandey Is 'Shocked' (View Posts))

Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja (Right) Producer Mahesh Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The latest television show to join the long list of shows that bit the COVID-19 dust, is the Namish Taneja-Meera Deosthale starrer Vidya. It was recently reported that Vidya, that launched in September 2019 had shut down due to problems that arose from the shutting down of shoots because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The call to axe the show was taken by Colors and this makes Vidya the second show to shut down on the channel apart from Naagin 4. However, while Naagin 4 will give the audience closure before going off-air, -Vidya will not have the same luxury. Meera Deosthale - Namish Taneja Starrer Vidya Goes Off Air Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Deets Inside).

While both the leads, Meera and Namish say that they were expecting a drastic move, given how the lockdown has affected other shows and the testing times that the entertainment industry as a whole has faced producer Mahesh Pandey is shocked. All the three parties spoke to BT, and here's what they had to say.

Meera Deosthale said, "After hearing about so many shows being axed, this is not surprising. We are all victims of COVID-19 and we have to face the situation. The show was at an interesting point and it also conveyed social messages on the importance of education, and against superstitions. It was an enjoyable journey. In this situation, we can only be positive and hope that things improve soon.' Nazar Actress Monalisa's Husband and Bhojpuri Star Vikrant Singh To Make His Fiction Debut With Colors' New Show Vidya!.

Namish Taneja too was not too shocked by the move. "Given the way the lockdown has impacted the industry, something like this was expected. I feel sad, as it was a good role. I hope that all the technicians, who lost their jobs due to this decision, get some new project soon," said Namish. Coronavirus Outbreak: Mahesh Pandey's Vidya Team Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale Distribute Atta, Rice And Pulses to Crew Members on Set.

Check Out Namish's Farewell Post Below:

Producer Mahesh Pandey too posted a farewell message for his show which was also his first solo production. Check Out His Post Below:

The producer, who had not seen this coming, revealed, "On June 1, I was told that 'Vidya' will be axed. I am shocked! Why have they taken such a decision suddenly? COVID-19 has led to the premature demise of our show. 'Vidya’s story is incomplete and I wanted some more time for it, but now, there is no option left."