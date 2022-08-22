The journey of being an actor isn't easy as sometimes they have to wait for work endlessly. Muohit Joushi, who is currently seen on the TV show Shubh Shagun, suffered from depression when he was out of work for almost a year-and-a-half around 2019. Shubh Shagun Actor Muohit Joushi Injured! (View Pic).

The actor got frustrated sitting idle at home and waiting for an opportunity to come his way. On the advice of his friend, he started a business that didn't work for him and he lost all his savings on that. Being the sole earner of the family, it was one of the most difficult phases for him to survive as he was struggling financially. The financial implications became difficult for him. Aye Mere Humsafar: Namish Taneja to Play a Boy Next Door in Dangal TV Show.

While talking to Etimes, Muohit reveals that he started slipping into depression. He said, "At that time, I was the sole earner in my family and it became pretty difficult to survive. So I was trying anything and everything to make ends meet. That was the most horrific phase of my life." Muohit further adds, "I started slipping into depression because the pressure was building. But luckily, I didn't give up and kept trying. I kept giving auditions. Slowly, things started improving and I was back on track."

Muohit got an opportunity to play the parallel lead role in the Dangal TV show, Shubh Shagun, and he is in a happy phase now. Muohit has acted in shows like Ye Teri Galliyan, Naagin 2 and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 in the past.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2022 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).