Actress Poorti Arya, who was last seen in the TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, has been missing from screens for one year. Poorti reveals that she made a conscious decision to take a break from acting due to "health issues."

She said: "I took a short break from acting owing to my health issues which needed to be treated on priority. Sometimes in life, you have to choose yourself, leaving everything behind. I had to take time off to take care of my health. Also, I had to make up my mind and sort things out for myself about the kind of project and character I wanted to do. In the hope of starting things with a fresh breath, I decided to pause things for a while. But now I am finally back on the work front and have started giving auditions."

Revealing the kind of work she wants to do, she said: "I want to do prominent characters like I have done in the past. I wish to play a strong character which leaves a mark on the audience's minds. The opportunities are plentiful, but it's important for me to be selective about the project I pick for myself." Poorti has acted in Jalebi, Internet Wala Love, Life Sahi Hai, Ashoka Samrat, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

