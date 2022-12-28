Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been taking its fans on a much-needed bliss-filled ride as the wedding shenanigans of Ram Kapoor (played by Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (played by Disha Parmar) has begun in full swing. A new sneak peek video from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 shows the couple coming together and exchanging rings as the #RaYa engagement continues in full swing. Even as Nakuul Mehta confirms his exit from BAHL2, fans cannot help but cherish this beloved #RaYa romance they have been craving for the last eighteen months. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to Quit the Show Post 20 Years Leap - Reports.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 began as a mature love story between the romantic industrialist Ram Kapoor and the practical teacher Priya Sood. Over the course of eighteen months, fans have seen the love, hate, distance and happy moments shared between Ram and Priya as the story of #RaYa progressed. After many challenges and roadblocks, Ram and Priya finally came together a few weeks back before an untimely accident again brought them apart. The story currently follows as Ram and Priya are finally reunited and plan for their long-pending wedding to renew their vows and set on their journey again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Takes Typical Daily Soap Route! 5 Instances of Ram and Priya’s Separations and Misunderstandings That Make the RaYa Reunion Long-Pending.

Ram and Priya Get Engaged

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 recently introduced Ram’s birth mother, Swati (played by Shalini Arora), and his real brother Lakhan into the show and makers have been teasing an impending face-to-face between Ram, Priya and his mother. While we wait for the new twists and turns in the show, fans are sure to end 2022 with some happy episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as the #RaYa Wedding is set to take place on January 1 — Ram’s Birthday! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

