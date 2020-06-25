Balika Vadhu actor Manish Raisinghan has announced that he will be tying the knot with Naagin 3 actress Sangieta Chauhaan. The actor has revealed that the ceremony will take place at a Gurudwara in Andheri, Mumbai on June 30, following government guidelines during the lockdown easement. In an interview with Spotboy, Manish revealed that the decision to get married was taken within a day's time and how a simple jibe from his father made him take the leap. "During this whole lockdown, I was extremely busy with my song and one day at the breakfast table, I told my father I am planning to take a day off today and in a quirky way he said, 'off le raha hai to shaadi bhi karle.' It was a joke but it hit my mind," he said. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar To Get Married On June 27?

Manish called his lady love Sangieta right away and said that they should get married. "Tell your parents to speak to my parents and she was shocked and said, 'Achanak se kaise baat karu? Things don't happen like this' but I convinced her and said let's make them meet on Zoom call today at 4 and she somehow agreed. They met via the video call and discussed things and by evening the wedding date was also zeroed down," Manish revealed.

Getting married during a pandemic has its costs. The wedding ceremony can only be attended by 5 people, Manish's parents won't be able to attend. Everyone will be on a Zoom call though. "My mom doesn't keep well and I don't want to risk her health by taking her out in this pandemic. Similarly, Sangieta's parents are also old and hence we decided that we will go ahead without their presence. Will get married, come home and take their blessings. They also agreed to the decision," Manish explained further. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

Talking about his love-story, Manish said, "We had done a show together called Swabhiman Ek Shingaar but never interacted much. Later there was a party at Suchitra Pillai ma'am's house, where we met again and started talking to each other. Then we become good friends, best friends and then a couple. It's been a year and half that we are dating but before that it was just friendship which gradually got converted into love."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).