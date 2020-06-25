British adventurer Bear Grylls is joining a new reality competition series 'World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji', which will be streamed on digital entertainment streaming service Amazon Prime Video. According to Fox News, the Mark Burnett created show will be hosted by the 46-year-old explorer. Bear Grylls Birthday: From Getting Peed On By Mel B To Making Rajinikanth Change a Flat Tyre, His 5 Best Moments With Celebs.

The competition reality show will see 66 teams from 30 countries, racing for 11 days straight across the harsh Fijian terrain covered with mountains, ocean, and jungles. nThe show was filmed in Fiji previously and will have 10-power packed episodes.

The Amazon Prime Video-based series will premiere in over 200 countries across the world. It is slated to release on the streaming service on August 14.