Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani and debutant Shiv Jyoti Rajput's next Bebaakee will be streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from July 2020. Bebaakee, meaning no fear, is a tale of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple girl who has her goals all figured out while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide and there is intense chemistry between them, something that both Kainaat and Sufiyaan can not ignore. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business. Kushal Tandon's Web-Series Bebaakee To Release In July On ALTBalaji and Zee5.

All set to launch in July, the makers released the teaser of the web-series and along with a visually appealing backdrop and pleasing to the eye shoot locations, the lead trio Shiv Jyoti, Karan Jotwani and Kushal Tandon deliver some intense performances. XXX 2 Actor Pratik Sehajpal Bags The Negative Lead in Kushal Tandon - Karan Jotwani's ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Web-Series Bebaakee.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

Making one realize that the people closest to you can hurt you the most along with the strongest bonds in your life very well being the weakest, Bebaakee certainly promises to be a show that you’ve never seen before.

Along with budding actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Shivjyoti Rajput, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats and Juhaina Ahsan, the show packs a punch with a host of senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

